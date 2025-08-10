– As previously reported, rapper Fat Joe was in attendance at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and was seen in the crowd during the PLE broadcast. During a recent edition of his JadaKiss podcast, Fat Joe spoke about the experience. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Fat Joe on attending WWE SummerSlam: “So I go to SummerSlam, right? And I went, because a good friend of mine, Jelly Roll, was wrestling. So I knew he trained for months. I know Jelly Roll — he’s a big boy. You know, I stick with the big boys — pause. Pause… But all the fat guys, I’m in they corner… It get to the Jelly Roll. It’s Jelly Roll against Logan Paul, and Jelly Roll come out with this guy. What’s that wrestler Jelly Roll had with him? Yo, Kiss, none of us, none of us want the fair one, we don’t even want the 10 on one. We don’t even wanna be able to have a knife to fight this guy… Randy Orton. Even if he gave you weapons, you don’t wanna fight this guy. This guy’s so big, bro. He’s unreal. Anybody go Google him, if you don’t know wrestling, this guy’s the prototype. He might be the first human A.I. guy. I’m looking at the dude — Logan Paul’s incredible… He’s unreal is what I’m saying. As a human being, this guy is a problem… I’m looking and I’m cheering Jelly Roll up. They are beating the breaks off of Jelly Roll.”

On Jelly Roll getting beaten up in his match: They are double suplexing him. They doing my man so filthy. Now, I’m a fat guy, so I know every bone… I’m a fat guy who lost weight too so I know when he falls, I said, ‘That’s two months out of the Country Awards. He is not going to the Country Awards. Not after this ****.’ This was a childhood dream. I salute you, Jelly Roll… Jelly Roll gets up (after being put through the table at SummerSlam). He turns around and says, ‘I’m sorry, Joe. I can’t fight no more. I tried, Joe. Thank you for supporting me, Joe.’ It’s a million people in this ****ing arena. This is Jelly Roll. Out of anybody, I swear to God, he looked at me, ‘I’m sorry, Joe. Joe, I let you down, Joe…’”

On Jelly Roll’s comeback and how he could not have done the same thing: “But in true WWE fashion, he gets to the tip, and he turns around and he starts looking, they like, ‘Jelly! Jelly!’ All of a sudden, the mother — I got the power! He came back and started clotheslining dudes, ****ing ‘em up. I got suckered for the wrestling. I felt like Hulkamaniac. I felt like back in the day… They still lost, but I gotta salute Jelly Roll… Maybe I’m too old, maybe he’s a little bit — Jelly Roll might be younger than me, right? I personally know I can’t take that. I can’t take it. Man, he’s way younger than me. I get it; 40 years old, maybe 39, 40, I would have tried it. Right about now, with these amphibious legs, that **** off.”