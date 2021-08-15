Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match Set For Impact Emergence

The next #1 contender for the Impact World Championship will be determined at Impact Emergence. Impact announced on Saturday that a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who challenges the winner of Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers will take place at the Impact! Plus event, with Moose, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan facing off.

Cage and Myers will be competing for Cage’s title at the event, which takes place on Friday and airs on Impact! Plus. The updated lineup for the show is below:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers

* X Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

* IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

* Number One Contender Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin