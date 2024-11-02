Fatal 4-Way #1 Contenders Match Set for WWE Raw

– During today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 event, WWE announced a Fatal 4-Way Contenders Match for the World Heavyweight Championship for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. As noted, WWE will be filming next week’s episode tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match will feature Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus. The winner will be the No. 1 contender to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at a later date.