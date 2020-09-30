Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Title Match Set for Bound For Glory

– Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for next month’s Bound For Glory event. The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way match at the event against three other teams.

It will be The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Ahead of the pay-per-view card, a member from each team will face each other in a free-for-all on Saturday at Impact’s Victory Road with Ace Austin, Karl Anderson, Alex Shelley, and Josh Alexander.

Impact’s Bound For Glory is scheduled for October 24 in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.