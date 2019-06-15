Fatal 5-Way Announced for Raw, Winner Faces Samoa Joe for US Title at Stomping Grounds

– WWE has announced a new match for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. There will be a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Samoa Joe’s US title at the upcoming Stomping Grounds event. You can check out the announcement below:

Fatal 5-Way Match to determine Samoa Joe’s U.S. Title challenger at WWE Stomping Grounds One week after Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley crashed “Miz TV” to state why they each deserved an opportunity to challenge Samoa Joe for his United States Championship, the four interrupting Superstars, along with The A-Lister himself, will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine who will challenge The Samoan Submission Machine for his star-spangled title at WWE Stomping Grounds. Which of these five determined competitors will square off with Joe for the prestigious U.S. Title next Sunday? We’ll find out on Raw.

The updated card for the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view is below. It takes place on June 23 in Tacoma, Washington and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE US Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. ???

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. ???

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre