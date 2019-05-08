wrestling / News
Fatal Four-Way For #1 Contender to WWE UK Championship Set, Qualifiers Running Over Next Few Weeks
– WWE has set a Fatal Four-Way to determine the next challenger for WALTER’s WWE UK Championship, with qualifying matches already begun. It was announced on this week’s episode that the Fatal Four-Way will take place in four weeks, with the first qualifier seeing Joe Coffey advance with a win over Flash Morgan Webster.
The other announced qualifying matches include next Wednesday’s Wolfgang vs. Dave Mastiff and Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin, as well as Travis Banks vs. Joseph Conners in two or three weeks. WALTER is defending the championship against Pete Dunne in a rematch in two weeks and his (or Dunne’s) next challenger will be determined by the Fatal Four-Way.
In just TWO WEEKS, @PeteDunneYxB will challenge @WalterAUT for the #UKTitle on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/mVjWQ2qbl8
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 8, 2019
In 4️⃣ WEEKS, there will be a #Fatal4Way to determine the No. 1 Contender for the #NXTUK Championship! Qualifying matches for the #Fatal4Way match kick off TODAY! pic.twitter.com/OefFs0fpm1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 8, 2019
