Fatal Four Way Elimination Contender’s Match Set for Next Week’s NXT UK

– WWE has announced another matchup for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It will be a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match, with the winning team being crowned the No. 1 contenders for the NXT UK tag team titles.

The matchup will feature South Wales Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Ready and Forward. The winners will face champs Gallus later on.

Also, Eddie Dennis has been banned from accompanying The Hunt for next week’s Elimination Match. You can see the announcement below.

Breaking News: @EddieDennis1986 has been banned from accompanying #TheHunt in NEXT WEEK's Four Way Elimination Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the #NXTUK #TagTitles! pic.twitter.com/6ccqihvWJI — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 21, 2021