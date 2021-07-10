Fatal Four-Way Match Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Next week’s episode of Smackdown sees the live return of fans, and WWE has announced a Fatal Four-Way bout for the show. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that the four men who have qualified for Money in the Bank — Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and Seth Rollins — will do battle on next Friday’s episode.

The match joins the previously announced Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, which was set after Belair’s bout with Bayley for Money in the Bank was nixed because of Bayley’s injury.

Smackdown airs live next Friday on FOX.