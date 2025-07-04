Fatal Influence Appear On TNA Impact, Attack Masha Slamovich

Fatal Influence made an appearance on this week’s TNA Impact, with the NXT stable attacking Masha Slamovich. Thursday’s show saw NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx attack Slamovich after the TNA Knockouts Champion retained her title against Killy Kelly.

The three continued the assault until Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee made the save. It was later announced that Jayne and Slamovich will face off at a a Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary on July 20th.