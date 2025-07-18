Fatal Influence Appear On TNA Impact, Confront Ash By Elegance & Masha Slamovich

Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence allies made an appearance on TNA Impact this week, with Jayne confronting Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance. Thursday’s episode saw Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx come out to interrupt Ash, who was talking about how she had earned a title shot against Slamovich before Jacy did. Jayne said that when she beat Slamovich she would be happy to beat Ash.

As the two went back and forth, Slamovich came out and the Elegance group left. Slamovich said she’s excited to beat Jayne at Slammiversary to win the NXT Women’s Championship. She noted that she didn’t need help to beat Jordynne Grace unlike Jayne, and Jayne countered that Slamovich didn’t have any friends who would help her.