Fatal Influence Pick Up Win In Six-Woman Tag Match At TNA Rebellion
NXT’s Fatal Influence were victorious on the Countdown to TNA Rebellion show. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee on the pre-show to the PPV on Sunday. Jacy Jayne hit Brookside with a Discus Punch after Brookside refused to use brass knuckles that Rosemary tossed to her, then picked up the pinfall.
.@jacyjaynewwe, @FallonHenleyWWE, and @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe DROP @WeAreRosemary!
WATCH The Countdown to #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/qLutt7oQsZ pic.twitter.com/N71ouDoNrb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 27, 2025
.@XiaBrookside WIPES OUT Fatal Influence!
WATCH The Countdown to #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/qLutt7oQsZ pic.twitter.com/2ymVvsssj3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 27, 2025
