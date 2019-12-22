wrestling / News

Father of Young Bucks Explains Their Twitter Exit, They Needed a Break From Fan ‘Toxicity’

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fight For the Fallen Young Bucks Nick Jackson AEW

As previously reported, AEW stars Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks, are taking a break from Twitter. Last week, it looks like they deleted and wiped their Twitter accounts. Later on, the Bucks’ father, Matthew Lee Massie, took to Twitter and addressed their social media exit. You can read his comments below.

Massie tweeted,”Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don’t deserve the hate they get! Love u all.”

He later wrote in another tweet, “Thx man ! We suggested a hiatus to clear their minds ! They give 110% of their blood sweat and tears ! To the point of pure exhaustion they’ve got nothing else to give ! Haters gonna hate and always gonna find something!”

