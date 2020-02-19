wrestling / News

FCW Documentary to Debut on WWE Network Next Month

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE announced today during The Bump that a new documentary on Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) will debut on the WWE Network next month. Future of WWE: The Story of FCW will debut on Sunday, March 8 after Elimination Chamber 2020 (h/t PWInsider).

FCW was WWE’s former developmental brand before before the establishing of NXT as WWE’s developmental show in Orlando, Florida.

