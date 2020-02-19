wrestling / News
FCW Documentary to Debut on WWE Network Next Month
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE announced today during The Bump that a new documentary on Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) will debut on the WWE Network next month. Future of WWE: The Story of FCW will debut on Sunday, March 8 after Elimination Chamber 2020 (h/t PWInsider).
FCW was WWE’s former developmental brand before before the establishing of NXT as WWE’s developmental show in Orlando, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- More On Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From WrestleCon, No Comment from AEW, Note On Jericho, Omega, & Moxley WrestleCon Bookings
- Eve Torres Shares Account of President Donald Trump ‘Forcefully’ Grabbing Her During 2009 WWE Press Event
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower