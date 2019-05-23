wrestling / News
AEW News: New Featurette Chronicles AEW’s Origins, Hamilton Star to Sing National Anthem at Double or Nothing
– A new featurette has been released chronicling the creation of AEW and the journey to Double or Nothing this weekend. You can see the 45-minute video below, which was created by ITV:
– AEW announced that Hamilton star Christopher Jackson and his family will sing the National Anthem at Double or Nothing:
Singing the National Anthem on behalf of our @kulturec partners: Grammy and Emmy award winner and Tony Nominee Chris Jackson, Billboard Chart Topping artist and actress Veronica Jackson & their daughter Jadelyn Jackson. pic.twitter.com/ETsS9RgvHs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 22, 2019
