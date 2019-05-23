wrestling / News

AEW News: New Featurette Chronicles AEW’s Origins, Hamilton Star to Sing National Anthem at Double or Nothing

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan

– A new featurette has been released chronicling the creation of AEW and the journey to Double or Nothing this weekend. You can see the 45-minute video below, which was created by ITV:

– AEW announced that Hamilton star Christopher Jackson and his family will sing the National Anthem at Double or Nothing:

AEW, Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

