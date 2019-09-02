wrestling / News
Female Referee Reportedly Turned Down WWE Offer
September 2, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, WWE recently tried to hire a female referee from the Independent circuit, but were turned down. Michael previously reported that has been actively looking for referees, specifically female referees.
Jessika Carr is the only current female referee under WWE contract.
As previously reported, referee Aubrey Edwards signed a full-time deal with AEW after serving as the referee for the main event at AEW All Out.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Triple H Saying that CM Punk’s Butt Was Too Big & Soft, Creative Not Being Behind Punk as Champion
- Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out
- Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win