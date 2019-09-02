wrestling / News

Female Referee Reportedly Turned Down WWE Offer

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens, WWE recently tried to hire a female referee from the Independent circuit, but were turned down. Michael previously reported that has been actively looking for referees, specifically female referees.

Jessika Carr is the only current female referee under WWE contract.

As previously reported, referee Aubrey Edwards signed a full-time deal with AEW after serving as the referee for the main event at AEW All Out.

