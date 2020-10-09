Female Superstars Reportedly Hit Hardest By WWE’s New Cameo & Twitch Policy

We reported last week that WWE was planning to take over the Cameo and Twitch accounts of WWE superstars, with a percentage of the revenue going to talent that will count against their downside guarantees.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the situation has led to several unhappy wrestlers, with one talent noting that “everyone is mad”, but even though they’ve been mad at WWE several times, “they never stand up.”

It was noted that female superstars are losing out the most, as many of them have been able to make decent revenue from the platforms thanks to their fans.