wrestling / News
Fenix On His Match With Kenny Omega in AAA, Working as a Tag Team vs. Singles Matches
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Fenix spoke with Fightful for an interview at Starrcast IV and spoke about his match with Kenny Omega in AAA and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On whether he would rather work as a tag team or singles wrestler: “I’ll wrestle tag team or singles. I just like to wrestle.”
On his match with Kenny Omega at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII: “It was great. Kenny Omega is incredible. One of the best in the world right now. I put the best I can do and it was a great match. A great experience to wrestle with him.”
On working on TV as opposed to working non-televised live events: “It’s different, but I worked for TV with Lucha Underground. So it’s not too bad. I think every company has a different style because it’s not the same people.”
