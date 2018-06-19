Fenix & Pentagon Jr. vs. ACH & Rich Swann Set For July MLW Taping

PWInsider reports that Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. will defend their MLW tag team titles against Rich Swann & ACH at the next set of MLW tapings next month in Orlando. The card will happen at the Gilt nightclub on July 12. You can find tickets here.

Here’s the lineup so far:

$60,000 BOUNTY MATCH: Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (c) vs. ACH & Rich Swann

GRUDGE MATCH: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Signed to compete: Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta, Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker), Sami Callihan, Jake Hager (managed Colonel Parker), Maxwell J. Friedman, Salina de la Renta, Simon Gotch, Barrington Hughes