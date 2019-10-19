wrestling / News

The Fiend Bray Wyatt Attacks Cesaro After 205 Live (Video)

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw

– It looks like Cesaro just can’t catch a break. Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt in his Fiend persona attacked Cesaro after Raw went off their air, interrupting a dark match between Cesaro and The Miz. It happened again last night after 205 Live went off the air.

The Miz and Cesaro had a dark match main event that started after 205 Live went off the air. Later, Bray Wyatt interrupted the match with The Fiend persona and delivered the Mandible Claw to Cesaro. You can check out some footage from the segment that was posted online via Twitter below.

WrestlingInc.com reports that earlier in the night, The Fiend warned The Miz in a commercial break segment that was shown to the crown after the MizTV segment. However, The Fiend attacked Cesaro instead during the off-air main event.

