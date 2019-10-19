wrestling / News
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Attacks Cesaro After 205 Live (Video)
– It looks like Cesaro just can’t catch a break. Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt in his Fiend persona attacked Cesaro after Raw went off their air, interrupting a dark match between Cesaro and The Miz. It happened again last night after 205 Live went off the air.
The Miz and Cesaro had a dark match main event that started after 205 Live went off the air. Later, Bray Wyatt interrupted the match with The Fiend persona and delivered the Mandible Claw to Cesaro. You can check out some footage from the segment that was posted online via Twitter below.
WrestlingInc.com reports that earlier in the night, The Fiend warned The Miz in a commercial break segment that was shown to the crown after the MizTV segment. However, The Fiend attacked Cesaro instead during the off-air main event.
The Miz and Cesaro were the dark match. Cesaro swung the Miz around 20 times. He set him up for the Neutralizer, then this happens #wwe pic.twitter.com/n4ABKzSVIB
— Tim Rose (@TimRoseTweeting) October 19, 2019
The Fiend came out after SmackDown went off the air n attacked Cesaro.
VC: <weluvwrestling>#BrayWyatt #TheFiend #LetMeIn #YowieWowie #RevengeisaConfession #HurtHeal #YouForgiveMeRight #FireFlyFunHouse #KultofWindham pic.twitter.com/7c4Q5PzUox
— UnofficialTheFiend (@BrayWyatt1977) October 19, 2019
The fiend attacks Cesaro after #SmackDown @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/KXkOcg1DDr
— Tommy (@TommyOG61) October 19, 2019
Got a video for you whatculture wrestling boys. @AdamClery @adamwilbourn @SimonMiller316 @andyhmurray The fiend came out after Smackdown on Fox and mandible clawed Cesaro after threatening The Miz earlier pic.twitter.com/Y6Gr7SXKZs
— Chris Hans (@ChrisHans4) October 19, 2019
The Fiend attacks cesaro after #sdlive off the air . pic.twitter.com/ghbdHCJzi0
— روَّاف. (@OfficialRawaf) October 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Jimmy Jacobs on CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE Backstage, His Relationship With Punk
- WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication