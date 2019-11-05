wrestling / News
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Beats Seth Rollins in Cage Match After Raw (Pics, Video)
– The Fiend Bray Wyatt defended his newly won Universal title last night after Raw went off the air in a dark match main event. He beat former champ Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match that was previously advertised for the event. You can check out some footage of the match that has surfaced online below.
The red lighting was once again bathed over the arena as has become customary for matches with The Fiend. Ultimately, Wyatt hit Rollins with Sister Abigail to get the pinfall and retain his title, even though he’s technically on the Smackdown roster and not Raw.
After the match, Wyatt then disappeared from the ring after the lights went out. He then reappeared on stage while the lights flashed and then that eerie laughter was heard again.
The Fiend and Seth Rollins fight In a #RAW Dark Match!! https://t.co/McQwgWmzRs
— UNB! Sports Wrestling (@WWEonUNB) November 5, 2019
The dark match for RAW pic.twitter.com/hXgg2fTdNJ
— Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) November 5, 2019
And The Fiend wins-#darkmatch #raw pic.twitter.com/3bnd77Kfzg
— Stephαnie 𝘋𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘺 Rosαnó (@theBLHW) November 5, 2019
Dark Match Seth Rollins and the fiend.. #thefiend #mondaynightraw #wwe #nxt #smackdown #wrestling #longisland #raw #usanetwork #sethrollins #darkmatch pic.twitter.com/KrNSqnSOTY
— Anthony Thornton (@antdogs) November 5, 2019
THE FIEND HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING AFTER #RAW WENT OFF AIR
FIEND VS ROLLINS IN A STEEL CAGE MATCH ABOUT TO GO DOWN!!!! RETWEET!!! pic.twitter.com/xO3EduXu06
— Hitting The Ropes Wrestling Podcast (@HTRWpodcast) November 5, 2019
