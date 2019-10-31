wrestling / News
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Captures Universal Title at Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– WWE has a new Universal champion. The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated former champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere Match today at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to capture the belt. Unfortunately, the match was completely bathed once again in the red lights WWE likes to have on during The Fiend’s matches.
The major issue now is that The Fiend Bray Wyatt is part of the Friday Night Smackdown roster on the FOX Network. He now holds the Universal title, which is part of the Raw brand. The WWE Championship held by Brock Lesnar belongs to the Smackdown brand.
You can check out some images and short clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below. Also, you can check out 411’s live coverage of the event here.
