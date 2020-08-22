wrestling / News

WWE News: The Fiend and Vince McMahon Face Off On Smackdown, RETRIBUTION Attacks Braun Strowman

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Vince McMahon

– Vince McMahon found himself face to face with The Fiend on tonight’s Smackdown. In the opening of tonight’s episode, McMahon was out to introduce WWE ThunderDome and found himself interrupted by The Fiend. The two faced off with The Fiend not letting McMahon leave until Braun Strowman came out.

– Later in the segment, RETRIBUTION came out and surrounded the ring. Strowman and Fiend looked ready to fend them off until The Fiend disappeared and Strowman was attacked until the Smackdown locker room came out and attacked the group:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Retribution, Smackdown, The Fiend, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading