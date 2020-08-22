wrestling / News
WWE News: The Fiend and Vince McMahon Face Off On Smackdown, RETRIBUTION Attacks Braun Strowman
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon found himself face to face with The Fiend on tonight’s Smackdown. In the opening of tonight’s episode, McMahon was out to introduce WWE ThunderDome and found himself interrupted by The Fiend. The two faced off with The Fiend not letting McMahon leave until Braun Strowman came out.
– Later in the segment, RETRIBUTION came out and surrounded the ring. Strowman and Fiend looked ready to fend them off until The Fiend disappeared and Strowman was attacked until the Smackdown locker room came out and attacked the group:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Vince McMahon Kicking Off Smackdown, Set To Introduce Thunderdome
- Details On How WWE Creative Team Is Structured, Bruce Prichard’s Role, Changes To NXT Team
- Brian Myers On WWE’s Big Contracts Being ‘Please Don’t Go to AEW’ Deals, Working As a Producer
- Beth Phoenix on Being Mad at Edge After His WrestleMania Match, Their Royal Rumble Returns & Reaction to His Backlash Injury