Fight Factory Wrestling Knucklebrawl Results 9.21.24: AJ Francis vs. Dan Maff, More

Fight Factory Wrestling held their Knucklebrawl show last night in Staten Island, New York and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Pre-Show: QGTM def. Dino Constantino & Evil Kip Stevens

* Homicide def. KC Navarro

* Fight Factory Premier Woman’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Janai Kai def. Freya the Slaya

* NZO def. GKM

* TJ Marconi def. Wreckingball Legursky

* Shawn Donavan def. Afa Jr.

* AJ Francis def. Dan Maff by DQ. Maff’s stable attacked Francis after the match which led to a massive brawl.