Various News: Fight For The Fallen Now Available For Purchase On FITE, Fyter Fest Recap Video, Jonathan Gresham Announced For BOLA
– AEW Fight for the Fallen, which happens on July 13, is now available for purchase for international viewers or USD$12.99 (£8.99 in the UK). Replays will be available until August 28.
– AEW has released a recap video for Fyter Fest.
– PWG has announced that Jonathan Gresham will be part of the 2019 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament.
Jonathan Gresham is the second entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 3, 2019
