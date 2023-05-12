wrestling / News

Fight Without Honor Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 5-18-23 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced a Fight Without Honor for next week’s ROH TV. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that The Kingdom will face Action Andretti & Darius Martin in a no DQ, no handshakes match on the May 18th show.

The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs on WatchROH.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading