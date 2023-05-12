wrestling / News
Fight Without Honor Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
May 11, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has announced a Fight Without Honor for next week’s ROH TV. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that The Kingdom will face Action Andretti & Darius Martin in a no DQ, no handshakes match on the May 18th show.
The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs on WatchROH.
NEXT WEEK on #HonorClub TV – this feud has reached a boiling point as #TheKingdom @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett challenge @ActionAndretti & @DariusMartin612 to a FIGHT WITHOUT HONOR!
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/lKZ8irSQsb
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 11, 2023