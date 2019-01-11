Various News: Fighting With My Family to Premiere at Sundance, Capitol Wrestling Returning With Ready or Not in April

– The Rock announced today that the upcoming film, Fighting With My Family, based on the family of WWE Superstar Paige, will make its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. You can check out the announcement from The Rock on the news below. You can also check out the latest still from the film that was released this week RIGHT HERE.

“#SundanceFilmFestival bound, kids! Our @SevenBucksProd independent film, “Fighting With My Family” will have its world premiere at Sundance. An honor for us and testament to so many people working so hard to deliver quality. See ya there, Sundance.”

– Capitol Wrestling announced that the promotion will be returning on April 7 with its Ready or Not event. The card will be held in Newark, New Jersey. You can check out the full press release below (via WZ):

Capitol Wrestling Debuts In Newark With Ready Or Not On April 7th!

On the heels of a sell-out crowd on December 29th in Hoboken, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce that we will be holding an event during the biggest week of the wrestling year, with our second-anniversary event, Ready Or Not!

The event doubles not only as our second-anniversary card but also as our debut in Newark, as we bring the biggest stars of the Capitol to Brick City!

If Matt Macintosh is able to retain the Capitol Wrestling title on February 2nd and March 9th in Hoboken, he will be faced with one of the toughest title challenges in the company’s history!

International talent has already been signed for our Newark debut, which will take place at Don Ricky Hall just 15 minutes from the Meadowlands and Metlife Stadium.

Tickets for Ready Or Not begin at $15.00 with options for adults 21+ to pregame for one of the biggest days on the wrestling calendar to enjoy alcohol available for sale on April 7th and will go on-sale at noon on January 10th.

For more information on Ready Or Not, be sure to attend our return to Hoboken on February 2nd as we tape the 100th episode of Capitol Television as well as watching Capitol TV every week on FITE and soon on the Global Wrestling Network.