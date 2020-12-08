Filming Plans Set For ROH Final Battle

ROH Final Battle is set to air next week, and the company has finalized its taping plans according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent is being brought in this week to film Final Battle and the subsequent shows, with the PPV set to tape this Thursday.

Final Battle airs on December 18th and has the following card:

* ROH World Championship Match: Brody King vs. Rush

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery vs. Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Four Corners Survival Match For ROH TV Championship Shot: Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

* Pure Rules Tag Team Match: Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous

* Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson