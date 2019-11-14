‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor Apparently Finished With MLW

– MLW has lost a big name as “Filthy” Tom Lawlor seems to have finished with the company. Court Bauer posted to Twitter to thank Lawlor for his tenure with the company, as you can see below.

As reported last week, Lawlor’s deal was set to expire soon. The two sides were reported to be working on a new deal, but per Bauer’s tweet that appears to not have been the case.