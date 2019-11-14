wrestling / News
‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor Apparently Finished With MLW
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW has lost a big name as “Filthy” Tom Lawlor seems to have finished with the company. Court Bauer posted to Twitter to thank Lawlor for his tenure with the company, as you can see below.
As reported last week, Lawlor’s deal was set to expire soon. The two sides were reported to be working on a new deal, but per Bauer’s tweet that appears to not have been the case.
I want to thank @FilthyTomLawlor for his two years with @MLW. Tom was a day zero guy that helped relaunch the league in October 2017. I wish him continued success with the next chapter of his career. First class dude who despite being filthy is somehow all class at the same time.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) November 14, 2019
