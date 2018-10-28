– Bet Wrestling has released the final betting odds for tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the card below.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey(c) -900 vs Nikki Bella +500

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing

Becky Lynch(c) -275 vs Charlotte Flair +195

NXT Women’s Championship

Kairi Sane(c) -365 vs Shayna Baszler +255

2018 Mae Young Tournament Finals

Io Shirai +220 vs Toni Storm -300

Trish Stratus & Lita -410 vs Alicia Fox and Mickie James +290

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya -260 vs The Riott Squad +180

Historic Women’s Battle Royal

Ember Moon +180

Asuka +320

Nia Jax +500

Naomi +550

Carmella +800

Tamina +1100

Michelle Mcool +2000

Zelina Vega +2500

Alicia Fox +3000

Lana +3000

Sonya Deville +3500

Torrie Wilson +3500

Dana Brooke +4500

Ivory +5000

Alundra Blayze +5500

Molly Holly +5500

Peyton Royce +7500

Mandy Rose +7500

Kelly Kelly +7500

Billie Kay +7500

Maria Kanellis +8500