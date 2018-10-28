wrestling / News
Final Betting Odds for Tonight’s Evolution Event
– Bet Wrestling has released the final betting odds for tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the card below.
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey(c) -900 vs Nikki Bella +500
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing
Becky Lynch(c) -275 vs Charlotte Flair +195
NXT Women’s Championship
Kairi Sane(c) -365 vs Shayna Baszler +255
2018 Mae Young Tournament Finals
Io Shirai +220 vs Toni Storm -300
Trish Stratus & Lita -410 vs Alicia Fox and Mickie James +290
Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya -260 vs The Riott Squad +180
Historic Women’s Battle Royal
Ember Moon +180
Asuka +320
Nia Jax +500
Naomi +550
Carmella +800
Tamina +1100
Michelle Mcool +2000
Zelina Vega +2500
Alicia Fox +3000
Lana +3000
Sonya Deville +3500
Torrie Wilson +3500
Dana Brooke +4500
Ivory +5000
Alundra Blayze +5500
Molly Holly +5500
Peyton Royce +7500
Mandy Rose +7500
Kelly Kelly +7500
Billie Kay +7500
Maria Kanellis +8500