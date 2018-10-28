Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Final Betting Odds for Tonight's Evolution Event

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Evolution

Bet Wrestling has released the final betting odds for tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the card below.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey(c) -900 vs Nikki Bella +500

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing
Becky Lynch(c) -275 vs Charlotte Flair +195

NXT Women’s Championship
Kairi Sane(c) -365 vs Shayna Baszler +255

2018 Mae Young Tournament Finals
Io Shirai +220 vs Toni Storm -300

Trish Stratus & Lita -410 vs Alicia Fox and Mickie James +290

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya -260 vs The Riott Squad +180

Historic Women’s Battle Royal
Ember Moon +180
Asuka +320
Nia Jax +500
Naomi +550
Carmella +800
Tamina +1100
Michelle Mcool +2000
Zelina Vega +2500
Alicia Fox +3000
Lana +3000
Sonya Deville +3500
Torrie Wilson +3500
Dana Brooke +4500
Ivory +5000
Alundra Blayze +5500
Molly Holly +5500
Peyton Royce +7500
Mandy Rose +7500
Kelly Kelly +7500
Billie Kay +7500
Maria Kanellis +8500

