Final Betting Odds for Extreme Rules: Odds Flip for Another Title Match

– BetWrestling has revealed some updated betting odds for tonight’s Extreme Rules event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the event below.

It appears for the latest odds, the favorites have flipped for the Intercontinental title match. Dolph Ziggler was previously the favorite to beat Seth Rollins. Now, Rollins is a slight favorite at -165. Meanwhile, Ziggler is now the betting underdog at +125.

As previously reported, the odds shifted in the WWE Smackdown tag team title match. The Bludgeon Brothers are now the favorites to beat Team Hell No. The odds below are still consistent with the earlier report.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) -850 vs Rusev +484

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP (EXTREME RULES MATCH)

Alexa Bliss (c) -260 vs Nia Jax +180

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) +110 vs Asuka -150

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP (30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH)

Dolph Ziggler (c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -165

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Hardy (c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -350

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) -270 vs The B-Team +190

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) -180 vs Team Hell No +145

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Braun Strowman -350 vs Kevin Owens +250

Roman Reigns -180 vs Bobby Lashley +140

Finn Balor -155 vs Baron Corbin +115

PRESHOW MATCH

The New Day +200 vs Sanity -280