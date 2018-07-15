wrestling / News
Final Betting Odds for Extreme Rules: Odds Flip for Another Title Match
– BetWrestling has revealed some updated betting odds for tonight’s Extreme Rules event. You can check out the latest betting lines for the event below.
It appears for the latest odds, the favorites have flipped for the Intercontinental title match. Dolph Ziggler was previously the favorite to beat Seth Rollins. Now, Rollins is a slight favorite at -165. Meanwhile, Ziggler is now the betting underdog at +125.
As previously reported, the odds shifted in the WWE Smackdown tag team title match. The Bludgeon Brothers are now the favorites to beat Team Hell No. The odds below are still consistent with the earlier report.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) -850 vs Rusev +484
RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP (EXTREME RULES MATCH)
Alexa Bliss (c) -260 vs Nia Jax +180
SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) +110 vs Asuka -150
INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP (30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH)
Dolph Ziggler (c) +125 vs Seth Rollins -165
UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Hardy (c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -350
RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) -270 vs The B-Team +190
SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) -180 vs Team Hell No +145
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Braun Strowman -350 vs Kevin Owens +250
Roman Reigns -180 vs Bobby Lashley +140
Finn Balor -155 vs Baron Corbin +115
PRESHOW MATCH
The New Day +200 vs Sanity -280