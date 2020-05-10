Final Betting Odds For Money in the Bank

The final betting odds are in for tonight’s Money in the Bank, with a couple of big favorites listed. Wrestling Inc reports that Asuka is the favorite to win the Women’s portion of the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank by a hefty margin, while Aleister Black is the slight favorite to win the men’s portion.

Asuka is well ahead of her next closest competitor in Shayna Baszler, being a -400 favorite to Baszler’s +355. Meanwhile, Black’s odds are at +135 while Styles is at +175. Otis is right behind at +255. No one else in either portion of the matches are given good odds to win.

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are both favorites to retain their titles, as is Bayley. You can see the full set of betting odds, which were current as of right before the pre-show, below:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) (-900) vs. Seth Rollins (+500)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) (-310) vs. Bray Wyatt (+230)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) (-600) vs. Tamina (+400)

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Aleister Black (+135) vs. AJ Styles (+175) vs. Otis (+255) vs. King Corbin (+2200) vs. Daniel Bryan (+2600) vs. Rey Mysterio (+25000)

* Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka (-410) vs. Shayna Baszler (+355) vs. Nia Jax (+2000) vs. Lacey Evans (+3400) vs. Dana Brooke (+25000) vs. Carmella (+25000)

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way): The New Day (c) (-230) vs. The Forgotten Sons (+300) vs. Lucha House Party (+900) vs. The Miz and John Morrison (+1025)

* MVP (-260) vs. R-Truth (+180)

* Kickoff Match: Jeff Hardy (-1365) vs. Cesaro (+655)