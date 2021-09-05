Final Bettings Odds For AEW All Out

AEW All Out takes place tonight from Chicago, and the final betting odds are online. You can see the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline.

The betting odds currently favor all the champions to retain while CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Jon Moxley are all favored in their matches.

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega -800

Christian Cage +450

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker -1200

Kris Statlander +600

AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match

The Young Bucks -135

Lucha Bros -105

AEW TNT Championship

Miro -800

Eddie Kingston +450

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk -700

Darby Allin +400

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Paul Wight -600

QT Marshall +350

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Jon Moxley -700

Satoshi Kojima +400

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

MJF +175

Chris Jericho -250

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Thunder Rosa -150

Joker (Mystery Entry) +275

Big Swole +350

Tay Conti +550

Nyla Rose +600

Jade Cargrill +700

Anna Jay +700

Penelope Ford +800

Hikaru Shida +1200

The Bunny +1600

Diamante +1600

Red Velvet +1600

Kiera Hogan +1600

Abadon +2000

Leyla Hirsch +2000

KiLynn King +2000

Riho +2000

Emi Sakura +2500

Julia Hart +3300

Rebel +3300

Jamie Hayter +3300