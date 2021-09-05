wrestling / News

Final Bettings Odds For AEW All Out

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out

AEW All Out takes place tonight from Chicago, and the final betting odds are online. You can see the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline.

The betting odds currently favor all the champions to retain while CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Jon Moxley are all favored in their matches.

AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega -800
Christian Cage +450

AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker -1200
Kris Statlander +600

AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match
The Young Bucks -135
Lucha Bros -105

AEW TNT Championship
Miro -800
Eddie Kingston +450

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
CM Punk -700
Darby Allin +400

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Paul Wight -600
QT Marshall +350

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley -700
Satoshi Kojima +400

MJF vs. Chris Jericho
MJF +175
Chris Jericho -250

Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Thunder Rosa -150
Joker (Mystery Entry) +275
Big Swole +350
Tay Conti +550
Nyla Rose +600
Jade Cargrill +700
Anna Jay +700
Penelope Ford +800
Hikaru Shida +1200
The Bunny +1600
Diamante +1600
Red Velvet +1600
Kiera Hogan +1600
Abadon +2000
Leyla Hirsch +2000
KiLynn King +2000
Riho +2000
Emi Sakura +2500
Julia Hart +3300
Rebel +3300
Jamie Hayter +3300

