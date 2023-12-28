wrestling / News
Final Block Standings for AEW Continental Classic
The block portion of the AEW Continental Classic is complete following Dynamite, with the finals officially set. Tonight’s show saw Jon Moxley beat Swerve Strickland and Jay White in the Gold League Finals, while Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson in the Blue League Finals. Kingston and Moxley will now face off at AEW Worlds End in the finals.
The finalized standings are:
Gold League:
1. Jon Moxley (5-1-0, 15 pts)
2. Swerve Strickland (4-2-0, 12 pts)
2. Jay White (4-2-0, 12 pts)
4. Rush (2-3-0, 6 pts)
5. Mark Briscoe (1-4-0, 3 pts)
6. Jay Lethal (0-5-0, 0 pts)
Blue League:
1. Eddie Kingston (4-2-0, 12 pts)
2. Bryan Danielson (3-2-1, 10 pts)
3. Andrade el Idolo (3-1-0, 9 pts)
3. Claudio Castagnoli (2-2-1, 7 pts)
3. Brody King (2-3-0, 6 pts)
6. Daniel Garcia (1-4-0, 3 pts)
