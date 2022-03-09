wrestling / News
Final Bouts Set For NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Show
NJPW has completed its card for March 20th’s Strong Style Evolved show, with five more matches set. The company announced FinJuice vs. JONAH and Shane Haste, Josh Alexander vs. Karl Fredericks, John Skyler vs. Big Damo, Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo, and Kevin Knight vs. The DKC for the event on Tuesday.
You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place at The Coliseum in Tampa/St. Petersburgh, Florida:
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Clark Connors
* Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura
* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston vs. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia
* Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. JR Kratos & Black Tiger
* U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
* Mascara Dorada vs. TJP
* Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal
* FinJuice vs. JONAH & Shane Haste
* Karl Fredericks vs. Josh Alexander
* John Skyler vs. Big Damo
* Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo
* Kevin Knight vs. The DKC
