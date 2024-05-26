Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place tonight, and the final card stands at 13 matches. You can see the lineup below for Sunday night’s show, which airs live from Las Vegas on PPV:

* Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin)

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (Buy-In Match)

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Brian Cage & the Gates of Agony (Buy-In Match)