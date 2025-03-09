wrestling / News

Final Card For AEW Revolution 2025

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution WWT Image Credit: AEW

AEW Revolution takes place tonight, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on PPV:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Cope
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW Women’s World Championship Hollywood Ending Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Outrunners
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King
* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
* MJF vs. Hangman Page

Zero Hour

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Gravity
* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
* Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs. Komander & Hologram

