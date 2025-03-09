wrestling / News
Final Card For AEW Revolution 2025
AEW Revolution takes place tonight, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on PPV:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Cope
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW Women’s World Championship Hollywood Ending Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Outrunners
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King
* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
* MJF vs. Hangman Page
Zero Hour
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Gravity
* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
* Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs. Komander & Hologram
