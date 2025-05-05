wrestling / News
Final Card Announced For NJPW Resurgence
NJPW has announced the final card for this Friday’s Resurgence show. The company announced the full card on Sunday for the event, as you can see below:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto vs Zack Sabre Jr.
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs AZM vs Mina Shirakawa
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs El Phantasmo
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs Drilla Moloney
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: World Class Wrecking Crew vs. Templario & TJP
* Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo) vs Young Bucks & Two TBA
* Fred Rosser vs Matt Vandagriff
* Allan Breeze vs CJ Tino (Strong Survivor Kickoff Match)
