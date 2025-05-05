wrestling / News

Final Card Announced For NJPW Resurgence

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Resurgence WT Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the final card for this Friday’s Resurgence show. The company announced the full card on Sunday for the event, as you can see below:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto vs Zack Sabre Jr.
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs AZM vs Mina Shirakawa
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs El Phantasmo
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs Drilla Moloney
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: World Class Wrecking Crew vs. Templario & TJP
* Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo) vs Young Bucks & Two TBA
* Fred Rosser vs Matt Vandagriff
* Allan Breeze vs CJ Tino (Strong Survivor Kickoff Match)

