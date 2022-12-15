Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

* IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano

* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Bishamon

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH

* Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match: Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

* Antonio Inoki Memorial Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask

* KOPW 2023 Qualifier: New Japan Rambo

* Exhibition Match: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa