wrestling / News
Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
* IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano
* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato
* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Bishamon
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH
* Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match: Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)
* Antonio Inoki Memorial Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask
* KOPW 2023 Qualifier: New Japan Rambo
* Exhibition Match: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
More Trending Stories
- Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
- WWE Staff & Talent Reportedly Hopeful Vince McMahon Doesn’t Come Back
- Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use