wrestling / News
Final Card For MLW: Zero Hour This Saturday
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will present MLW: Zero Hour this Saturday in Dallas, Texas at the Nytex Sports Centre. You can find the full lineup for the event below.
*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Mance Werner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a no ropes barbed wire match.
*Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich.
*Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF.
*MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar.
*No Holds Barred: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch.
*Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega.
*Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo del LA Park & Taurus.
*Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini.
*Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon.
*Also advertised: Erick Stevens, Douglas James, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and more.
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material