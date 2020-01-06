Final Card For MLW: Zero Hour This Saturday

Major League Wrestling will present MLW: Zero Hour this Saturday in Dallas, Texas at the Nytex Sports Centre. You can find the full lineup for the event below.

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Mance Werner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a no ropes barbed wire match.

*Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich.

*Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF.

*MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar.

*No Holds Barred: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch.

*Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega.

*Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo del LA Park & Taurus.

*Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini.

*Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon.

*Also advertised: Erick Stevens, Douglas James, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and more.