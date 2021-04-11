Final Card For Night Two of WrestleMania 37

Night two of WrestleMania 37 takes place tonight, and the final card for the event is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E. vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Tamina

* Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

411 will have live coverage of the show tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.