Final Card For NXT Takeover: In Your House

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place today and the finalized card has six matches. You can see the card below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET on WWE Network. The pre-show starts at 6:30 PM ET:

* NXT Championship Backlot Brawl: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole

If Velveteen Dream loses, he gets no more title shots while Cole is champion.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee

* Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart & Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai