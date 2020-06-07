wrestling / News

Final Card For NXT Takeover: In Your House

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place today and the finalized card has six matches. You can see the card below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET on WWE Network. The pre-show starts at 6:30 PM ET:

* NXT Championship Backlot Brawl: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole
If Velveteen Dream loses, he gets no more title shots while Cole is champion.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee
* Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
* Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart & Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

