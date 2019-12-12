wrestling / News
Final Card For ROH Final Battle Tomorrow Night
December 12, 2019
ROH Final Battle happens tomorrow night at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is the most recent card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
STREET FIGHT: Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
PRE-SHOW: Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods
PRE-SHOW: Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King
