Final Card For ROH Final Battle Tomorrow Night

ROH Final Battle happens tomorrow night at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is the most recent card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Ryu Lee

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

STREET FIGHT: Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

PRE-SHOW: Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods

PRE-SHOW: Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King