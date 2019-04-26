wrestling / News
Final Card For Tomorrow’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV
Here is the final, updated card for tomorrow’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV, which will stream live on FITE, ROH HonorClub and PPV for $19.99 at 7 PM ET. It happens at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.
* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)
* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)
* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women’s Championship)
* The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)
* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)
* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)
* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)
* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Thinks Kofi Kingston Needs to Drop the Carefree Demeanor as WWE World Champion
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Details on Hulk Hogan’s Original WCW Contract
- Lio Rush Responds to Story of Heat With WWE
- Vince McMahon Claims TV Ratings & Live Events Down Due to Missing Stars, Says They’re Open To Third Hour for Smackdown, More