Final Card For Tomorrow’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV

Here is the final, updated card for tomorrow’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV, which will stream live on FITE, ROH HonorClub and PPV for $19.99 at 7 PM ET. It happens at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women’s Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)