Final Card For Tonight’s AEW All Out: 10 Matches Set

AEW All Out takes place tonight on pay-per-view, and the card looks finalized at nine matches. As previously reported, the Tooth and Nail Match between Big Swole and Dr. Britt Baker has been added to the main pay-per-view card. Now, Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order.

You can see the lineup below for the show. Festivities start at 5:00 pm EST. The Buy In show starts at 7:00 pm EST, and the main PPV card will begin at 8:00 pm EST. Remember to tune into 411’s live coverage of today’s event and festivities later today.

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

Jon Moxley is banned from using the Paradigm Shift.

* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

* AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy will leave AEW if he loses.

* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky

* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, More TBA

* The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

* Tooth And Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

* Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order (Buy In)

Also, here’s the full programming lineup for AEW All Out for today:

* All Out Red Carpet Part One (5 PM ET – YouTube)

* Countdown to AEW All Out (5:30 PM ET – TNTN)

* All Out Red Carpet Part Two (6 PM ET – YouTube)

* All Out – The Buy In (7 PM ET – PPV & FITE.TV)

* All Out (8 PM ET – PPV & B/R Live)