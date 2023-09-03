wrestling / News
Final Card For Tonight’s AEW All Out
AEW All Out airs tonight live on PPV, and the final card including the pre-show stands at 13 matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, and check in with our live coverage later tonight:
Main Card
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Cole & MJF vs. The Dark Order
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
* Strap Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks
* Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR & The Young Bucks
* Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
Zero Hour
* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (w/ Dennis Rodman) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
* Over Budget Charity Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue