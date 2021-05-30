wrestling / News
Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing
AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight on PPV, and the final card is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. 411 will have live coverage tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET:
* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer
* Stadium Stampede Match: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle Must disband if they lose.
* Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, The Varsity Blonds, Dustin Rhodes, Matt Hardy, The Acclaimed, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston Vance, Jungle Boy, Lee Johnson, The Blade, Matt Hardy, Private Party, Penta El Zero Miedo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & a mystery opponent
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky
* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
* The Buy-In NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho
