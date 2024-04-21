wrestling / News
Final Card For Tonight’s AEW Dynasty
AEW Dynasty takes place tonight, and the final lineup is online. You can check out the card for the show, which airs tonight from St. Louis, Missouri live on PPV, B/R Live, YouTube, and TrillerTV:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC
* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black
Zero Hour
* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says He Got Heat From Veterans For Inducting Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy