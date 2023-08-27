Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Emergence

Impact Wrestling airs its Emergence show tonight, and the final card is online. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs on Impact! Plus, FITE and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Death Dollz vs. The Coven

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: SubCulture vs. The Rascalz

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King vs. Johnny Swinger

* Back to School Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

* No Disqualification Match: Eric Young vs. Deaner

* Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

* SANADA vs. Jake Something

* Kickoff Show Match: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels

* Kickoff Show Match: The Good Hands vs. Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura