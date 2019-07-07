Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Slammiversary

– Tonight is Impact Slammiversary, which airs live on PPV and FITE.TV with the final card available. The full card for the event, which we’ll have live coverage of, is below:

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin

* Monster’s Ball Fatal Four-Way Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact

* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz

* Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

* Equal Intergender Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan

* First Blood Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross