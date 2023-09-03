Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Fury Road

MLW presents Fury Road tonight on FITE+, and the final lineup is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs tonight and will includes matches being taped for MLW Fusion that won’t air on the PPV:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack

* MLW National Openweight Championship Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Kiss My Foot Match: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

* Kushida vs. Tony Deppen

* Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

* Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

MLW Fusion Taping Matches (Not on FITE+)

* Street Fight: AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Tornado Tag Match: Second Gear Crew vs. Cannonball & Talon

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

* Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

* Mr. Thomas & J Boujii vs. Mane Event

* Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

* Snisky vs. TBA